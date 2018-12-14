Pike Co. sheriff under investigation after allegation of ‘misconduct’

WAVERLY, OH (FOX19) - Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader is under investigation after an allegation of “misconduct,” court records show.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk asked for a special prosecutor “to serve in the investigation and any prosecution of a case involving" the sheriff, according to a copy of his motion filed Friday in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
“It has been brought to my attention that there have been allegations of misconduct in office on the part of the Pike County Sheriff,” Junk wrote.
Junk asked Judge Randy Deering to appoint Robert F. Smith, an attorney with Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s Office, the special prosecuting attorney.
Deering signed off on both.
Junk referred questions to Smith. He said he had no further involvement in the case.
Auditor’s officials gave a statement to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“The Ohio Auditor’s office received a complaint about a Pike County matter and has opened an investigation. In addition, the Pike County prosecutor has named an attorney from the Ohio Auditor’s Office’s Public Integrity Assurance Team as special prosecutor in this matter,” said spokeswoman Beth Gianforcaro.
Reader declined comment, referring us to his lawyer, James Boulger, who could not be immediately reached for comment.
He was sheriff for less than a year when eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot in April 2016.
Last month, authorities arrested three generations of another family in connection with the murders.
It’s not clear if the investigation into Reader is related to the case.
The Auditor’s Office conducts preliminary reviews to determine facts that could lead to a wider, full-blown investigation.
The agency performs financial and performance audits of state and local agencies including school districts, cities and townships, to make sure officials aren't wasting or misusing taxpayer dollars.
In 2015, Yost created the Public Integrity Assurance Team specifically to investigate government fraud. The team of forensic auditors, investigators and attorneys has decades of experience and working relationships with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels.
If it is determined a case falls under the authority of the Auditor of State’s Office and involves probable fraud, theft or non-compliance, it is sent to the Public Integrity Assurance Team for further review.
Cases that are not subject to the Auditor of State’s authority may be referred to other local, state or federal government agencies, prosecutors and law enforcement officers.
Yost was elected Ohio Attorney General in November.
The current one, Mike DeWine, will become governor in January.
