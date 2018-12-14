Police, Dixie Heights High officials on alert after social media threat

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A threat on social media has parents, police, and school officials on alert in Kenton County.
Police in Kenton County are investigating a threat at Dixie Heights High School. FOX19 is told it was posted on Snapchat.
Authorities said they were not sure Thursday night if the threat was credible, but they are taking it seriously and investigating.
School officials will be sending communications out to parents by phone as soon as they get more information.
FOX19 will continue to follow this story and update this article when more information becomes available.
