Police investigating after teen allegedly sexually assaulted walking to school

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - A local teen told police she was assaulted walking to pick up her younger sister from Norwood Middle School Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Cleveland and Franklin avenues. According to a police report the teen was shoved to the ground by an older man causing her to hit her head. The report goes on to say that the man began groping her. The teen was able to fight off her attacker but then he caught up to her and shoved her to the ground again, pulling out a knife. The report says the teen fought him off again but was cut on her ankle.
“When I read the report this morning I just couldn't believe it,” said Lt. Ron Murphy with the Norwood Police Department.
FOX19 tried reaching out to the victim’s family but wasn’t able to get in contact with anyone.
“It is disturbing. You would like to think your child can walk a few blocks. I’ve been here 23 years and I don’t recall a random attack in a sexual nature on the street,” said Murphy.
After the victim got away from her attacker she collapsed on the sidewalk and a passerby called 911.
“It was good that somebody noticed her struggling and down on the ground. I think it’s good for our community that people still care,” said Murphy.
This isn’t the first time a teen has been harassed in the area. FOX19 reported in October a man allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl near Mills and Ivanhoe avenues. Police also took down a report in August allegedly that a man exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl near Allison and Mills avenues.
“I think you can just chalk it up to a coincidence that it just happened to occur in the same area,” Murphy said of the other incidents.
No one has been arrested in any of these cases.
