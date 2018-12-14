Police investigating after teen allegedly sexually assaulted walking to school

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Cleveland and Franklin avenues. According to a police report the teen was shoved to the ground by an older man causing her to hit her head. The report goes on to say that the man began groping her. The teen was able to fight off her attacker but then he caught up to her and shoved her to the ground again, pulling out a knife. The report says the teen fought him off again but was cut on her ankle.