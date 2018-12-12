Police: North Myrtle Beach mother charged with four felonies in deaths of two newborn babies; remains found

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The remains of a newborn baby have been found and the mother is charged with four felonies after giving birth to two babies and then allegedly killing them, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Alyssa Anne Dayvault, 30, is charged with murder/ homicide by child abuse and graves/ destruction and desecration or removal of human remains in two separate cases.
According to an NMBPD arrest warrant, Dayvault was admitted to the Grand Strand Medical Center on December 5 for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding.
A search warrant was issued for any and all of Dayvault’s medical records from Grand Strand Medical Center, according to an affidavit.
Staff at Grand Strand Medical Center said that during a surgery on December 6 she “delivered” a “placenta” and “umbilical cord" consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was “delivered," according to authorities.
When hospital staff asked Dayvault about her pregnancy she denied knowing anything about a child, authorities say.
Staff told authorities they searched Dayvault’s medical records which revealed that she was in the North Strand ER in North Myrtle Beach on November 4, 2017. During this time, it was determined that she was around 36-38 weeks pregnant.
Medical staff told authorities they asked Dayvault about this pregnancy from the previous year which she also denied knowing anything about.
Dayvault said that she only had two children which are 6 and 8 years old, according to authorities.
Medical staff did a urine analysis which showed Dayvault tested positive for THC, the warrant says.
Police said they were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview during which Dayvault admitted that she birthed a male child at her home on South Oak Street in North Myrtle Beach around December 2.
Dayvault reportedly said the child was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. She further said that she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
The warrant says that Dayvault then put the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in North Myrtle Beach without notifying authorities.
During this interview with police, Dayvault reportedly admitted to giving birth to a baby girl in November 2017 in an apartment on David Street in North Myrtle Beach.
Police obtained medical records which indicated the fetus had a healthy heart tone and said Dayvault was in her third trimester on November 4, 2017.
Dayvault reportedly said this child was also born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. She further said that she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
The warrant says that Dayvault then put the child’s body in a public waste receptacle at her apartment in North Myrtle Beach without notifying authorities.
A search warrant was issued for Dayvault’s home where NMBPD detectives found the remains of a dead baby boy on December 11.
Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden was called to the scene and had the baby’s body sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, according to the warrant.
According to authorities, Dayvault remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
