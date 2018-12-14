Rainy weekend ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s mainly dry with partly cloudy skies on the increase Friday morning.
Temperatures are in the upper 30s to start your day. Later, the high will climb to 50.
We will stay more dry than wet Friday, but rain chances will increase by this evening.
A developing storm system moving in our direction from the southwest will set off showers that will stick around into early on Sunday.
Rain will become more steady at times Saturday morning into the afternoon.
It should exit before dawn on Sunday. Skies will clear through the morning into the afternoon.
Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40’s both Saturday and Sunday.
High pressure will keep our skies sunny to partly cloudy and temperatures above normal and in the mid-40s most of next week.
Our next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday.
