Toyota recalling several kinds of vehicles due to airbag, brake problems

(WTOL) - Toyota owners, read this carefully; the manufacturer is recalling several years' worth of vehicles for airbag and brake issues.
USA Today reports Toyota is recalling about 65,000 vehicles tied to the deadly Takata airbag defect.
The vehicles affected are certain versions of:
- 2003 to 2005 Toyota Corolla
- 2002 to 2005 Toyota Sequoia
- 2003 to 2005 Toyota Tundra
- 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC
Takata airbags were made with a chemical that was prone to explosions when the airbag would deploy, causing shrapnel to be thrown at passengers.
USA Today reports the vehicles involved in this recall will have the airbag inflators or entire airbag units replaced for free.
Toyota is also recalling almost 90,000 Land Cruisers and Lexus LX 570s from 2008 to 2019.
CNET says the problem is with a seatbelt tension sensor that might malfunction over time. This could cause airbag warnings to light up and could deactivate the front passenger airbag, knee airbag and passenger side air bag.
CNET reports Toyota owners should receive a notice in the mail about the recall by February. Toyota is working on a fix for the problem.
The third recall to watch out for affects about 44,000 2018 to 2019 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks due to a problem with the brake master cylinder.
CNET reports the seal in the cylinder might begin leaking brake fluid, reducing the performance of the front brakes and increasing the chances of a crash.
Owners can take their vehicles to the dealership to get the brake master cylinder replaced for free.
