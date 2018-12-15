Covington responds to outcry after outdoor cat houses torn down

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Some residents are sounding off after shelters for cats were accidentally torn down by Covington officials.
In an effort to take care of stray cats in Covington, some area students made outdoor homes for them. On Friday, those homes were bulldozed by the city’s Department of Public Improvement.
An animal advocate group, Tri-State Noah Project, called the city out saying it needs to do better. The organization is also asking for people to donate five replacement shelters.
A spokesperson said the department was cleaning up the area and “included in that trash were some boxes and taped-up tubs with holes cut in them."
“There was nothing identifying these as a ‘school project,’ and no one has ever asked to have a conversation with the city to talk about such a project or program,” the spokesperson said.
