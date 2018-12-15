Lebanon man killed in Clinton Co. crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - One person is dead after a three vehicle crash in Clinton County early Saturday morning, dispatchers say.
The crash happened on in Clinton County at 1:42 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ryan Noe, 32, of Lebanon was driving a Chevy pickup truck southbound in the northbound lane when he hit a Dodge pickup truck head-on causing the camper it was pulling to detach, said state troopers.
The Dodge pickup driven by Todd St. Onge, 18, of Lockport, New York was then hit by a car driven by 18-year-old Mariah Bickford, said officers.
Noe was pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene while St. Onge and his passenger Allison Clark, 17, of Lockport, New York were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bickford was treated and released at the scene.
Officers said alcohol and drugs were suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigations.
