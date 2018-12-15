OSHP investigates fatal head-on crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Friday in Clinton County.
The collision, between a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup and a 2016 Kia Sportage, occurred before 5 p.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12.
The driver of the pickup, Richard Steiner, 69, of Sabina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joshua McKinley, 27, of Hillsboro, was in the Kia with two juvenile occupants, authorities said. McKinley was flown from the scene with series injuries. The juveniles were also taken to area hospitals for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation.
