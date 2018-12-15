CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The People’s Pantry in Price Hill has gone missing and organizers and residents are scrambling to find a way to provide for the neighborhood ahead of the Christmas holiday.
“I’m going to want a new box,” said organizer Emily Kuchey. “I need to get something built. I think something maybe cemented into the ground or bolted down would be amazing.”
Neighbors believe the re-purposed newspaper box may have been picked up by scrappers either late Thursday or Friday morning.
“This morning I guess one of our donors on the Facebook page had noticed,” Kuchey said. “She came to make a donation and it wasn’t here.”
The People’s Pantry was part of a large project across the city to provide for neighborhoods in need.
“It’s Christmas time, it’s the holidays, you want people to be able to have food,” Kuchey said.
Right now, organizers like Kuchey are unsure of their next steps to get a new box in place but they do say they will post updates on the pantry’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.