Police investigating fatal Ronald Reagan Hwy crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One person is dead after a crash in Springfield Township Saturday, police say.
Officers arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m. to find a single vehicle crash, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.
The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
Another passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Township Police Department Traffic Safety Division.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.