Police looking for Westwood robbery suspect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A driver was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to deliver food in Westwood, police say.
Officers are looking for the suspect involved in the robbery on December 9 at 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Werk Road, according to Cincinnati Police.
As the driver was attempting to deliver food, a man with a handgun demanded his belongings, said police.
The suspect took off with cash and food from the driver who was not injured in the robbery.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-29 yrs., 5’5”-5’7”, 120-150 pounds.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and was armed with an unknown type of handgun, said police.
The Cincinnati Police Department asks anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.