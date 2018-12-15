Police: Middletown man fatally shot while in car

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Police in Middletown are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped behind the wheel Friday night.
Benny Barefield, 48, was found by officers in the 800 block of 9th Ave. near Yankee Rd., according to the Middletown Police Department.
Barefield was taken to the hospital where he was announced dead, said police.
Investigators believe Barefield was shot while in his car on 9th Avenue, police said.
Officers are still investigating and anyone with more information should call Det. Hughes at 513-425-7733.
