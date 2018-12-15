Sex offenders finding ways around Facebook ban

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland 19 Investigation has uncovered registered sex offenders getting around a ban and being active on Facebook, including one right here in Ohio.
There are 1.5 billion users on Facebook everyday, among them are people who should be banned from the social media platform.
People like 57-year-old Robert Gale Wojda, a convicted sex offender in three states, including Ohio.
“Part of his probation was that he was not supposed to be on social media of any kind,” said detective Mary Gary Ford.
And yet, Wojda was using Facebook to engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors.
“Thankfully, his probation officer just checked and she found a Facebook profile for him with his photo and you could tell he was actively liking posts,” said Ford.
Wojda admitted to sending explicit photographs through Facebook. He just pleaded no contest to electronic solicitation of a minor and is now serving 20 years in a Virginia prison.
Although Facebook has a specific policy that bans convicted sex offenders, police say Wojda is far from the only predator lurking on social media.
It took less than two hours of investigating to track down 16 different registered sex offenders with what appear to be active Facebook profiles.
Cleveland 19 reported our findings to Facebook, which quickly disabled the accounts and launched an immediate investigation.
Investigators are now urging parents to have age-appropriate, non-judgmental conversations with their kids.
“You can say this is something that could happen. If it does, just stop what you’re doing, come to me. Talk to me. we’ll work it out together. You’re not in trouble,” advised detective Ford.
Experts say there are steps parents can take right now to make sure predators don’t target your children.
First, never let them have their phones in their bedrooms at night and only allow the use of tablets and computers in a room where you can monitor what they are doing.
Do your research and know the apps that are out there—including one that looks like a calculator, but really hides photos.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.