CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wet weather is in this morning’s forecast. Watch for showers with heavy downpours possible.
A slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to bring rain to the region this afternoon.
Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2”. Localized flooding will be possible as heavy downpours persist this evening.
Dry conditions and mild temperatures are on the way tomorrow! Daytime highs will reach the upper 40s.
There will be plenty of sunshine in the first half of next week’s forecast.
High temperatures will be around average reaching the low/mid 40s most days.
Showers will work back into the region Thursday.
