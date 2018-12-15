Soggy Saturday then a Drier Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Slow-moving low pressure over Mississippi will move northeast and provide us with on and off rain and a few rumbles of thunder both tonight and through the day Saturday.
Afternoon high temps on Saturday will be limited to the upper 40s with the rain and clouds.
As this weather system continues to the east, the rain will end during the wee hours of Sunday morning, but the clouds will be a bit more stubborn and may hang around into the afternoon.
Once again though, afternoon high temps will wander into the upper 40s.
Sunshine and mild temps are forecast for the first half of the week with rain back in the forecast by Thursday.
