3 survive Springfield Twp house fire; dog killed in blaze
By Briana Rice | December 14, 2018 at 8:51 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 8:51 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A dog was killed in a Springfield Township house fire Friday evening.

Police and fire officials with the township are investigating the blaze that took place in the 12000 block of Brookway Drive around 4:30 p.m. According to the Colerain Fire Department, three adults made it out of the house, but one dog was killed.

Police said the fire started in the kitchen with the stove.

The structural damage to the house has displaced the three adults, said police. The Red Cross was called to assist the victims.

