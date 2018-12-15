These roads will be closed Saturday morning for a military funeral

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Local roads will be closed Saturday morning for a military funeral.
Cincinnati police will be assisting in the procession, which is for U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen R. Grace.
Closures begin at 7:30 a.m. A motorcade will enter Cincinnati on Interstate 71. It will follow eastbound Columbia Parkway and Delta, Linwood and Erie avenues to St. Mary’s.
Then, at 12:30 p.m., the motorcade will head east on Erie to Delta, Linwood, and Wilmer on its way to Lunken Airport.
A flyover will take place after 1 p.m. Residents can watch from Lunken Playfield.
