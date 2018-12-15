Three suspects arrested in Bracken Co. murder

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Three people are in custody facing charges in relation to the death of an Augusta, Kentucky man, police say.
Officers arrested Arica Woodruff, 29, Dagoberto Ramos, 32, and Nelson Ramos, 27, on murder charges Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Bracken County Dispatch received a call at 8:23 a.m. on Friday at 517 E Second Street in Augusta, KY. about a dog wandering around without its owner.
While police were trying to find the dog’s owner they found the body of James Lyndon Gordley, 59, and determined he had been murdered.
Officers are still investigating.
