Cincinnati to start accepting applications for OTR parking permits

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati will start accepting applications for parking permits for Over-the-Rhine on Monday.
Residents who live in the “OTR Special Parking Permit Area” have the option of paying an annual fee for street parking.
The affected areas fall within the southern portion of OTR, which runs east along Liberty Street, south on Sycamore, west on Central Parkway and north on Central Parkway back to Liberty.
Parking in the city will be divided into zones. Residential zones are separate from metered, on-street parking spaces.
Any person with proof of residency and proof of a vehicle can get a permit to park in designated zones. Permits are limited to one per person and two per residence.
Permits will cost $60 annually. There is an affordable permit option available for $25 for those who live in subsidized housing.
The parking zones will be enforced beginning January 1.
For more information about the OTR parking permits, visit https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/dote/permits-licenses/dote-resource-center/parking-valet/otr-special-permit-parking/
