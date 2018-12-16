Clearing Sunday, Sunshine Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) --Rain will come to an end overnight and by morning low temps will settle to near 40 degrees.
In the wake of today’s rainfall, high pressure will slowly build in and sunshine will return for the first half of the upcoming week.
Cloud cover Sunday will be slow to clear, but afternoon high temps will wander into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
That is well above normal for mid-December.
In fact, afternoon high temps through the upcoming week will remain above normal in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday, but another weather system will bring rain for both Thursday and Friday.
