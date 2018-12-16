Co-founders to continue teaching at school while abuse, fraud allegations are investigated

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) - Co-founders of T.M. Landry College Preparatory school, who have been accused of physically and mentally abusing students and faculty, will continue to serve as teachers while state police investigate the allegations.
The founders, Tracy and Michael Landry, agreed to step down from the board, according to KLFY. Greg Davis, Chairman of the Board of T.M. Landry, says they will remain on staff as teachers.
The school came under fire after the New York Times published an investigative story on Nov. 30, in which former students and parents claimed the administrators abused students and doctored transcripts and entry letters to launch students into distinguished universities.
Former teachers claim the Landrys created a hostile work environment.
T.M. Landry’s board of directors has hired a law firm to conduct an independent internal investigation into the allegations.
“I was convinced then and I am convinced now, that the school’s success is real.” Davis told reporters Friday at a press conference.
Davis said parents were given the article and invited to a parent conference.
“I’ve spoken to most parents. They all say that what’s in that article does not reflect their experience,” Davis said.
Davis said the investigation will also reveal if any transcripts had been falsified, though he believes they’re innocent.
“We the parents that have children here believe that is is very important for the Landrys to continue in their positions,” Davis said. “We want them to continue in their positions.”
The independent investigation should be concluded by late January. There’s no word on when state police will complete theirs.
