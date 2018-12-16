Driver severely injured in head-on Winton Road crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One person is severely injured after a head-on collision in the Village of Greenhills Sunday morning, police say.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Winton Road just before the park, according to Greenhills Police.
A man was driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he hit a white pickup truck heading the opposite direction, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.
One witness called 911 telling officers the car went across the yellow line and hit the pickup truck, according to dispatch records.
Police said when they arrived, they found the man who was driving of the car trapped inside the vehicle and slumped over the wheel.
The man suffered chest injuries and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said officers.
Police at the crash scene said they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash and are investigating.
