FBI remembers agents killed in Lunken Airport crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The FBI is remembering three agents who were killed 36 years ago in a plane crash at Lunken Airport.
According to the bureau, Special Agents Terry Burnett Hereford, Charles L. Ellington, Robert W. Conners, and Michael James Lynch were killed when their airplane crashed on approach on December 16, 1982.
“The agents were accompanying a bank fraud and embezzlement subject, Carl Henry Johnson, and an individual from the law firm representing Johnson to Cincinnati. They were attempting to locate $50,000 in embezzled money, which Johnson had hidden in that area,” according to the FBI’s Wall of Honor.
The FBI said the crash investigation showed there were indications that the aircraft had “altitude read-out problems, was flying at a low altitude, and hit some wires before it went down.”
