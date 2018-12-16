MadTree Branches Out With Cider, Cocktails

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One of Cincinnati’s favorite local breweries is branching out -- pun intended.
MadTree Brewing just announced their new “42 Mile” cider, along with cocktails made from the delectable new drink.
The new cider is sourced from a local orchard, and is only available at the brewery in Oakley.
Our Cincy Weekend, (make that a link too,) got a preview of the cider sweetness and some of the fun new cocktails MadTree is testing out.
Click here for the video and more details on MadTree’s 42 Mile cider.
