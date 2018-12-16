Middletown PD re-open alleged child abuse investigation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Middletown mom is accusing a former babysitter of abusing her 10-month-old son back in October and she caught it all on video.
The video, which she posted online, is hard to watch but Corrie Beckett wants you to see it.
Beckett says her 10-month-old son, Owen was abused at the hands of his 22-year-old babysitter back in October.
“When I questioned her about the blood on his mouth and clothes she said it happened when she was giving him his pacifier and I immediately knew that isn’t possible," Beckett said.
This is a woman she knew well. “She was in my son’s life since he was born.” said Corrie.
The alleged abuse was caught on the family surveillance camera which sat on the mantle and luckily, was set up the night before this incident.
Police were called immediately and an investigation began. But soon after, it was closed.
But now, we’re learning police might have more questions for the babysitter.
“I don’t know if the quality of the video they had wasn’t good enough as the video posted to Facebook. They didn’t give me a real reason as to why,” said Beckett.
Beckett says Middletown police reached out to her on Friday about the investigation.
“They have not labeled it as child abuse. They have not said that yet but that’s my opinion, ” said Beckett.
Beckett and her husband haven’t been in touch with their former sitter since the initial confrontation. They say she never admitted to hurting Owen.
“I feel she deserves to be charged. He was a 10 month old baby. No parent should be okay with what happened to him,” said Beckett.
Beckett insists families need to trust their guts, if they feel something seems off with their child.
FOX19NOW reached out to the babysitter shown in this video for comment, but we never heard back from her.
No charges have been filed yet.
