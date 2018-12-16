Mild temperatures expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Drizzle/light rain is in this morning’s forecast. However, the wet weather will gradually taper off as we approach lunchtime.
Dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies are on-tap this afternoon. Mild temperatures are expected as daytime highs touch 50 degrees.
A very weak cold front will slide through the region tomorrow.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. However, these conditions will be closer to normal.
Wet weather will move back into the forecast Thursday and Friday.
