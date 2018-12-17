APNewsBreak: Sabathia gets $500,000 bonus despite ejection

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees' CC Sabathia points at the Tampa Bay Rays dugout after he was ejected for hitting Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre with a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The New York Yankees gave pitcher CC Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified for the payment in his contract. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)