Body found on side of road in Covington identified

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man who was found dead on the side of road in Covington Friday has been identified.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the corner of Sleepy Hollow Road and Montague Road at 8:20 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found the body of Eric L. Hughes, 32, of Covington.
Police are treating the death as homicide and are still investigating.
Anyone with more information, please call Detective Sgt. Brian Kane at 859-292-2296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-352-3040.
