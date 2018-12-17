California drops plan to tax texts

(CNN) – California is dropping a plan to tax text messages.
State regulators say a new Federal Communications Commission ruling is preventing them from imposing a tax on text plans.
The state hoped to add new monthly fees onto wireless customers' bills to increase funds for programs that bring connectivity to underserved residents.
Regulators were scheduled to vote on the measure on Jan. 10, but the FCC issued a new rule Dec. 12, determining text messages to be an information service – not a telecommunications service.
