Chase ends with car crash at Western Hills Viaduct; 4 hospitalized

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Troopers say they found drugs and money after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon.
It began when a trooper was attempting to stop a car that made an illegal turn at Monmouth and Central Avenue. Sgt. Josh Hunter says the white SUV fled, crashing into another vehicle on Westwood Avenue.
The SUV then continued on, authorities said, crashing into a green truck and a cement post on the lower deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. The driver and a 14-year-old passenger were taken from the white SUV to an area hospital. Authorities said two men in the green truck were also hospitalized.
No one was injured in the Westwood collision.
Troopers say they found drugs and money inside the white SUV.
