Christmas decorations stolen from family memorial

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Christmas is right around the corner and one family wanted to remember their loved one in a special way.
Lori Mai Eifert lost her husband, Clay, in February due to melanoma, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
To honor Eifert, the family set up a memorial on Summit Drive in Covington, KY.
According to Lori’s Facebook page, the memorial included a stone that says, “Born and bred in Latonia Clay Eifert 1962 - 2018″ and a decorated Christmas tree.
On Monday, Lori discovered the tree’s decorations and the spotlight were stolen.
“We have a quite street and everyone enjoyed seeing this lighted at night,” said Lori on Facebook. “It was my gift to Clay since he loved Christmas. Depressing and disturbing.”
His obituary says Clay worked at Holy Cross District high school, was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and the Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Sports Hall of Fame.
Principal Mike Holtz of Holy Cross District high school said on Facebook Clay was a student, teacher, coach, business manager, principle, and development director.
Members of Holy Cross high school said Clay had melanoma and fought it for years.
“To say that Clay dedicated his life to Holy Cross is an understatement,” said Holtz. “To his Holy Cross family he was an amazing teacher, a passionate coach, an inspiring leader, an outstanding mentor, and most importantly a good friend.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.