Pike County sheriff accused of using money from drug cases for gambling habit

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Pike County’s sheriff has been accused of using money from drug cases for personal use and allowing his daughter to drive vehicles impounded by the sheriff’s office.
The allegations come from an anonymous complaint filed with the Ohio Auditor’s Office. The complaint alleges Sheriff Charles Reader used money from dug cases for a gambling habit.
“He is a compulsive gambler,” it states.
FOX19 reached out to Reader for a request for comment. He did not respond.
The complaint also accuses him of borrowing money from deputies and allowing his daughter to drive vehicles impounded by the sheriff’s office.
“Reader just does whatever he wants,” the complaint states.
News of an investigation into Reader broke this past week. Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk asked for a special prosecutor “to serve in the investigation and any prosecution of a case involving" the sheriff, according to a copy of a motion filed Friday in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
“It has been brought to my attention that there have been allegations of misconduct in office on the part of the Pike County Sheriff,” Junk wrote.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the Rhoden family massacre.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found in four separate trailers at two locations near Piketon in April 2016. The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants, officials said.
