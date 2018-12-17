Elf delivers gifts to animals at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you visited the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden recently, you may have seen a person looking suspiciously like ‘Buddy the Elf’ of film fame giving special presents to some of the animals.
“Our HR director is a great sport and bears a striking resemblance to a certain actor, so we asked him to deliver gifts to the animals this year,” the zoo said in a news release.
He’s seen in a video skipping through the zoo telling patrons and employees everything you would expect from the movie character.
“You’re so pretty you should be on a Christmas card," he said.
The Elf speaks to Director Thane Maynard telling him he brought the animals things from his four favorite food groups - candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.
However, they decided to go with a healthier treat - lettuce.
“Son of a nutcracker! This looks like the North Pole in the summertime,” Elf said.
He wanders through Candy Cane Forest before feeding the treats to the animals.
Of course, the Queen City’s favorite, Fiona, makes an appearance.
PNC Festival of Lights continues nightly at the zoo through January 1, 2018. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
And don’t forget about Elf’s favorite... SANTA! He will be on-hand for visits and photos each day starting at 4 p.m. - an hour before the rest of the festivities begin.
