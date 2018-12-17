Former Ohio trooper sentenced to 3 years in prison for taking videos of nude children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper faced an Ashland County judge Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to taking videos of nude minors.
Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and two counts of voyeurism.
“This is by far the biggest regret of my life,” Anderson said during the sentencing.
The secret recordings conducted by the former trooper took place at his home in 2016 and included multiple victims, including a family member, according to investigators.
Anderson must also register as a Tier II sex offender after release from prison, meaning he must register with the local sheriff’s office regularly, and will be required to serve 5 years of post-release control.
