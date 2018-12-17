Increasing Sunshine & Above Normal This Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are looking dry and still mild as we start this final week before Christmas. This morning we have clearing skies, some patchy fog possible, and temperatures near freezing. We will keep an eye open for some possible freezing fog as some was reported out of Lunken earlier, but nothing widespread.
Increasing sunshine this afternoon, with a high of 45 degrees. High pressure is building into the tri-state and will bring sunshine into the middle part of our week.
Our normal daytime high today is 41 degrees and we will once again see high temps a few degrees above that number with highs in the upper 40’s by the middle of the week.
As our protective dome of high pressure retreats, rain returns to the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as another weather system approaches from the southwest. Sunshine and cooler (yet still above normal) temps arrive for the upcoming weekend.
