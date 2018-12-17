Man convicted of hate crime in beating outside of restaurant

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Ohio man has been convicted of a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.
The verdict for Izmir Koch, 33, was reached on Monday.
Court documents state that on Geb 4, 2017, Koch yelled outside a Cincinnati restaurant asking if anyone outside the restaurant was Jewish.
The victim responded that he was Jewish and Koch then ran to the victim and punched him in the head. When the victim fell to the ground, Koch and others continued hitting and kicking him, breaking a bone in his face and bruising his ribs, according to court documents.
Approximately six of Koch’s friends joined in the assault. Before and during the assault, the defendant and his associates were heard shouting, “I want to kill all of the Jews” and “I want to stab the Jews.”
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said Koch made a voluntary statement to the FBI, and falsely told them he was not involved the fight.
“This is the first conviction under the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act in the Southern District of Ohio,” Glassman said in a news release. “We will not permit hate-fueled violence to gain a toehold here. Nor will we countenance lying to FBI agents. Today’s convictions reflect our resolve.”
This case was investigated by the FBI.
