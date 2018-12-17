Man found shot in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, OH (FOX19) - A man is expected to recover after he was found shot in Roselawn overnight, Cincinnati police said.
The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver at Reading Road and Seymour Avenue about 1:15 a.m.
A Golf Manor police officer alerted a Hamilton County dispatcher he heard at least one gunshot just prior, according to Cincinnati police.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injuries, police said.
It remain unclear exactly where the man was shot, according to police.
The investigation continues.
