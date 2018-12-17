Man found shot in Roselawn

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 17, 2018 at 5:46 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:46 AM

ROSELAWN, OH (FOX19) - A man is expected to recover after he was found shot in Roselawn overnight, Cincinnati police said.

The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver at Reading Road and Seymour Avenue about 1:15 a.m.

A Golf Manor police officer alerted a Hamilton County dispatcher he heard at least one gunshot just prior, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It remain unclear exactly where the man was shot, according to police.

The investigation continues.

