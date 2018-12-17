Names released of Jesuits accused of sexual abuse against minors

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus has released the list of names of those Jesuits accused of sexual abuse against minors in the Tri-State since 1955.
The five Jesuits who have ties to the area are:
- Fr. James A. Condon, S.J.; 1965; St. Xavier High School - victim was not a student; Deceased
- Fr. Robert J. Erpenbeck, S. J.; 1961; Jesuit Novitiate in Milford; 1964; Milford Retreat Center; Deceased
- Fr. Mark A. Finan, S.J.; 1964-1965; St. Xavier High School; Dismissed 1973
- Fr. Edward J. O’Brien S.J.; 1958, 1971-1982; Xavier University in Cincinnati; Deceased
- Fr. Donald O. Nastold, S.J.; 1999-2000; St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati; Deceased
According to school officials at St. Xavier, there were eight other Jesuits assigned to St. X on the list, but the abuse did not occur at the high school.
Fr. Harry Barton, SJ (1942-1948 and 1961-1966), Fr. Robert Broome, SJ (1946-1948), Fr. Robert Erpenbeck, SJ (1945 and 1975-1980), Fr. Allan Kirk, SJ (1969), Fr. Don Nastold, SJ (1968-1975), Fr. Edward O’Brien, SJ (1946-1948), Fr. Wilton Skiffington, SJ (1938-1941) and Fr. Stanley Wisniewski, SJ (1958).
“It is important to note that they served at the school at some point in their career, but there were no established allegations during their service at St. Xavier High School,” officials said.
The list is based on investigations that have been completed. Jesuits with allegations that are currently being investigated have not been included on the list.
“Similar lists have already been released in the West and Central/Southern provinces,” a letter recently sent to friends of St. Xavier High School states. “The list is being released in an effort to be transparent about the past, to precipitate victims who desire assistance and make the intent to protect youth unmistakable.”
Rev. Brian G. Paulson said an additional review of the records will be made in 2019 by an independent investigative services firm, and based upon the results of the review, the list will be updated.
Paulson released a letter on Monday that reads:
"The Midwest Jesuits take this step in the spirit of transparency and reconciliation. As we look back at our history, the failures of the Society of Jesus and the Church to protect those entrusted to its care fill our hearts with outrage, sorrow and shame. On behalf of the Midwest Jesuits, I apologize to victim-survivors and their families for the harm and suffering you have endured. Many of you have suffered in silence for decades. Our concern and prayers are with you and we hope and pray that this step will strengthen the trust of those we serve. We recognize that our feelings on this day are nothing compared to the depth of suffering endured by those who have been abused, especially by one as trusted as a priest or vowed religious. We are painfully aware that in earlier decades, some Midwest Jesuits were not removed from ministry quickly enough once an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was established. For our failures to act, which avoided the demands of justice and failed to protect the people we serve, we are deeply sorrowful. We have learned from these tragic failures.
Today, with the Bishop’s 2002 Dallas Charter, an established allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor leads to the Jesuit’s permanent removal from public ministry and possible criminal prosecution. These Jesuits lead lives of prayer and penance, and are placed on restriction, under close supervision to insure the safety of the people of God. Most of the Jesuits on our list entered religious life from the 1930’s through the early 1960’s. In retrospect, our evaluation of candidates, as well as the training, formation, and supervision of Jesuits was not adequate. We have learned from this painful history and our formation today strives to promote the healthy affective and psychological development of Jesuits. We now have regular life-long training in safe ministry and ethical conduct for all Jesuits. We are committed to the consistent application of these policies and procedures.
When the Province receives an allegation of abuse of someone who is currently a minor, it ensures that the relevant civil authorities have been notified. All Jesuits of the Midwest Province are required by Province policy and by civil law to immediately report any suspected abuse of a current minor to the relevant child protective service agency. In cases where the victim of abuse is now an adult, but was a minor at the time of the abuse, the Province makes appropriate notifications to authorities."
St. Xavier officials are scheduled to hold a news conference about the released list at 4 p.m.
Anyone who has been abused by a Jesuit is asked to contact authorities or Ms. Marjorie O’Dea at 773-975-6876 or by mail at the USA Midwest Province, 1010 North Hooker Street, Chicago, IL, 60642.
