New regenerative medicine treatments provide relief for back/neck pain patients

“Every patient we see is evaluated with a blank slate, so we can first give them a diagnosis to work with,” Dr. Planalp explained. “At that point, treatment always progresses along a continuum based on treatment methods we have already tried, and what provides the most benefit with the least risk. We frequently start with physical therapy and progress to various types of injections prior to recommending surgical intervention. This is not always the case, and will require a patient specific treatment plan, but by no means do we jump to surgery on every patient.”