Personal information at risk in Netflix phishing scam, Ohio police warn

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Solon have issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting both Netflix customers and non-subscribers.
An email screenshot shared by Solon police shows a fake claim from Netflix asking to update payment details because of “trouble” with the current billing information" or the account will remain suspended.
“Don’t click the links,” the Solon Police Department stated on Facebook.
If you feel you may be the target of a Netflix scam, click here for tips to help keep your information secure.
