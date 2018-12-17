Personal information at risk in Netflix phishing scam, Ohio police warn

By Chris Anderson | December 17, 2018 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Solon have issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting both Netflix customers and non-subscribers.

An email screenshot shared by Solon police shows a fake claim from Netflix asking to update payment details because of “trouble” with the current billing information" or the account will remain suspended.

We talk about scams from time to time. Here's an example of an email phishing attempt that I received. (Biggest clue...

Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Thursday, December 6, 2018

“Don’t click the links,” the Solon Police Department stated on Facebook.

If you feel you may be the target of a Netflix scam, click here for tips to help keep your information secure.

