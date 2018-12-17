Pleasant evening with temps in the 40s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s a pleasant Monday evening with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast.
Fog will develop after midnight and stick around through Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny skies will gradually take over by the afternoon.
Mild temperatures are on the way for Wednesday with daytime highs around 50 degrees. Dry skies are expected until Thursday afternoon. Low pressure will move into the region and bring rain into Friday.
By next week, dry skies and seasonal temperatures will take over once again.
