Relatives, friends fighting for justice in unsolved 2013 Millvale murder

MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) - The family of a man who was murdered five years ago is fighting for justice and for answers in the unsolved case.
Lorenzo Hudson was murdered on December 16, 2013. He was found dead on the sidewalk along Bowling Green Court in Millvale, according to Cincinnati Police.
On Sunday, Hudson’s relatives and friends gathered at that exact locationto pay their respects to him. They brought balloons, T-Shirts and posters to honor him.
“He had a backbone. He’s got kids. We want to know answers," said Angela Hudson, Lorenzo Hudson’s sister. "We want to know what happened. It’s five years, and nobody told us nothing.”
For Hudson’s family, they feel all of their lives have been shattered. Five years later, they said they are still heartbroken and are overwhelmed with emotions.
“You go up and down. One minute you’re happy, the next you’re sad," said Angela Hudson.
Hudson’s family members believe that after Hudson passed, he was portrayed in a negative light. It is something they are working to change.
“He was a father. He was a brother, an uncle, a cousin. He was a great man," said Angela. "He was not what everybody said he was.”
The family’s fight for the truth is far from over. In the days since Hudson’s death, no arrests have been made. His loved ones fear that his killer is walking free.
They suspect that people in the community know much more than what they are sharing with police, and they want those individuals to do the right thing.
“It’s five years later. We want justice. Somebody knows something," said Angela. “We’re not stopping. We’re not gonna stop today. We’re not gonna stop tomorrow. We’re not gonna stop until we get answers.”
There is a reward on the table for anyone who provides information that could help police capture Hudson’s killer.
Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
