Sunshine Returns

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds continue to thin as we head into the overnight hours.
Expect partly cloudy conditions by morning and low temps in the low 30s.
High pressure is building into the tri-state and will bring sunshine into mid-week.
Our normal daytime high Monday is 41 degrees and we will once again see high temps a few degrees above that number.
In fact, we will see high temps above normal into next weekend.
As our protective dome of high pressure retreats, rain returns to the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as another weather system approaches from the southwest.
Sunshine and cooler (yet still above normal) temps arrive for the upcoming weekend.
