Warming Up & More Sunshine

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A dry trend will continue now through Thursday morning. Expect sunny skies this afternoon, with a high of 45 degrees. High pressure is building into the tri-state and will bring sunshine into the middle part of our week.
Our normal daytime high today is 41 degrees and we will once again see high temps a few degrees above that number with highs in the upper 40’s by the middle of the week.
As our protective dome of high pressure retreats, rain returns to the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as another weather system approaches from the southwest. Sunshine and cooler (yet still above normal) temps arrive for the upcoming weekend.
RIGHT NOW: Christmas looks dry for the most part, while maybe a flurry north Christmas Day morning, we will be mainly dry with highs near 40 degrees.
