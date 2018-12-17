Warren County inmate escapes

MIDDLETOWN, OH. (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who escaped early Monday, sheriff’s officials said.
Robert Benjamin Moman escaped from a sheriff’s vehicle as he was being driven back to a jail facility in Turtlecreek Township after he received treatment at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown just after midnight, a news release states.
The vehicle was stopped at a traffic light in the area of Ohio 122 and Union Road.
Moman was last seen running north from the hospital.
He was sentenced to Community Corrections Center (CCC) after being convicted of domestic violence.
Moman is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt with “CCC” on the back.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 513-685-1280, or the Warren County Communications Center: 513-685-2525.
