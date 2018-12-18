Cincinnati among Top 5 cities for beer drinkers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Queen City just made a new “best of” beer list that will have you raising a pint in pride because of Cincinnati’s wealth of breweries.
According to SmartAsset.com, Cincinnati ranks as fourth in the nation when it comes to “best U.S. cities for beer drinkers.”
The site follows that up saying that the Queen City is home to 25 different breweries. That puts Cincinnati as the 14th-highest in that metric.
For more details and analysis of this ranking, click here for CincyWeekend.com.
