Ohio school district votes to allow armed staff members

CLINTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Blanchester School Board has voted to allow trained staff members to carry guns on campus.
Monday’s vote was unanimous and based on a public resolution, sources tell FOX19.
FOX19 is working to confirm a timeline for the arming of trained staff members, which would be entirely voluntary. Any participants would go through some sort of approval process.
FOX19 will continue to work on this story and provide updates as they become available.
