Colorado baker back in court over 2nd LGBT bias allegation

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photograph, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of his religious beliefs did not violate Colorado's anti-discrimination law in Lakewood, Colo. Attorneys for Philliups are in federal court in Denver Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, to seek to overturn a Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruling that the baker discriminated against a transgender person by refusing to make a cake to mark the person's transition from male to female. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)