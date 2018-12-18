Crash reduces SB I-71 to single lane

WALTON, KY. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 71 is down to a single lane just south of the I-75 split due to a crash early Tuesday, according to Boone County dispatchers.
Air Care was called just before 6 a.m., they said.
Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked, but one lane opened about 15 minutes later.
One injury was reported in the single vehicle accident, dispatchers said.
Delays are up to 10 minutes in the area.
If you don’t want to wait, you can use U.S. 42 as a detour.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.